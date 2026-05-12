DJI’s Mini 4K successor beginner drone already has its first discount at a major UK retailer

DJI recently announced its Lito 1 and Lito X1 drones, the successors to the brand's incredibly popular Mini 4K beginner drone. The latter is the premium version with omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, LiDAR, and stronger camera performance (RAW + 4K@100fps) – and now it's also cheaper.

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Admittedly, it's only £20 off for now, but considering the drone is already pretty affordable for what it offers, even 5% off its asking price feels like an excellent deal. The Lito 1 isn't on offer, so the Lito X1 is certainly the model to go after!

Save 5% DJI Lito X1 (Drone only): was £369 now £349 at Amazon DJI’s lightweight Lito X1 packs premium drone features into a beginner-friendly package, including a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing and up to 36 minutes of flight time, all in a sub-249g foldable design from DJI.

Weighing under 249g, the DJI Lito X1 falls into the beginner-friendly category in the UK and Europe, meaning it can be flown with fewer restrictions than heavier models.

It has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, which supports 48MP stills and up to 4K/60fps HDR video recording. The drone can also shoot 4K/100fps slow-motion footage and supports 10-bit D-Log M colour profiles for more advanced editing workflows.

DJI says the larger sensor improves low-light performance and dynamic range, making the Lito X1 feel closer to a Mini 4 Pro than to a typical entry-level drone.

The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing alongside a forward-facing LiDAR sensor, helping avoid collisions in tighter environments and during low-light flights. DJI also includes ActiveTrack subject tracking, QuickShots, MasterShots and Hyperlapse modes to simplify cinematic footage capture.

Battery life is rated at up to 36 minutes with the standard pack, while DJI’s O4 transmission system enables 15km video transmission. The drone also comes with 42GB of internal storage for shooting without a microSD card.