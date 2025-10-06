DJI’s five-star drone bundle crashes to a record-low price for Prime Day

Amazon Big Deal Days starts tomorrow (Wednesday 7th) but, as we can expect before any big sale event, Amazon has been dropping deals early. Outdoor and videography enthusiasts will be pleased to see that DJI is amongst them, and one deal that I’m particularly excited to see is on this Air 3S Fly bundle, one of DJI’s newer drones.

The Air 3S is a five-star drone (in our humble opinion, and we’ve had our hands on all the best drones), as it hits the sweet spot when it comes to performance, camera quality, portability, and price. It has a twin camera set up; its main one-inch sensor captures stunning 50MP pictures, as well as ultra-clear 4K video, while the other excels at producing beautifully compressed parallax shots.

With the Fly More Combo you’ll also receive the DJI RC-N3 controller, 3 series battery charging hub, ND filters, a shoulder bag to store everything in, and more.

DJI 3S Air Fly More Combo: was £1,239 now £1,093.89 at Amazon If you're after a drone that delivers on performance, camera quality, and portability, then look no further than the 3S Air. It has a dual-camera drone with 4K/60 video, LiDAR obstacle sensing, and up to 45 minutes of flight time – ideal for serious creators and enthusiasts.

The Air 3S also has a 45-minute flight time, a wide range of autonomous flight modes to choose from (including a much improved ActiveTrack mode, which automatically follows a moving subject), and a far better 360˚obstacle avoidance system.

While it still may not be 'cheap', the fact that it's hit its lowest price ever is something to still take advantage of. So, if you've had your eye on it, grab it while you can, before it flys away!