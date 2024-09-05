DJI Neo brings powerful drone tech to your palm

DJI has just made everyday content creation easier and more exciting with the launch of its smallest drone yet.

Weighing just 135 grams, the DJI Neo is a compact, palm-sized drone packed with features designed to make recording life’s moments effortless, whether you’re indoors or out.

The Neo requires no remote control, allowing you to launch, shoot, and land right from your hand, making it one of the best beginner drones by the sound of it.

Equipped with AI-powered subject tracking and six QuickShot modes, it’s perfect for capturing dynamic 12MP photos and ultra-stabilised 4K video at 30fps.

The Neo also features DJI’s renowned RockSteady and HorizonBalancing stabilisation, handling windy conditions with ease.

The drone can hover steadily in the air and return to your hand safely, thanks to full propeller guards and intelligent flight systems.

Control is as easy as pressing a button on the drone to choose a shooting mode.

Alternatively, you can pair it with the DJI Fly app on your smartphone, offering up to 50 meters of control.

For those seeking more advanced flight options, Neo also works with DJI Goggles, RC Motion controllers, and traditional remotes, providing plenty of flexibility and a range of up to 10 kilometres.

With 22GB of internal storage, Neo can save up to 40 minutes of 4K video or 55 minutes of 1080p footage.

Once recorded, footage can be transferred wirelessly to the DJI Fly app, where built-in editing tools allow you to create polished videos in minutes, complete with audio recorded via your smartphone or the DJI Mic 2.

The DJI Neo is available today directly from DJI for £169/ $199/ AU$299, with the Fly More Combo priced at £299/ $289/ AU$539. Get hands-on with Neo at IFA 2024 from September 6-10 at DJI’s booth in Germany.