DJI drone lands its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – perfect for beginner pilots

The Black Friday sales have begun and here at T3 we’ve been keeping on top of the best buys so far, so you don’t have to (because Black Friday can be very overwhelming). One deal you cannot miss though is this fantastic offer on the beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K drone, which has just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Despite its small size and weighing just under 250 grams, the Mini 4K delivers superior imaging quality and performance. It was already DJI’s most affordable drone, but with Amazon taking it’s price down from £269 to £209, it’s an absolute bargain that you don’t want to miss.



The Mini 4K offers 31 minutes of flight time and boasts a powerful 12MP camera that can record beautiful 4K video at 30fps. Obviously being a more affordable drone from DJI, it doesn't come with all the bells and whistles that some of the more advanced models feature. However, it has more than enough for first-time pilots, including intelligent flight modes like QuickShots, which automate complex aerial maneuvers for cinematic shots. Plus, DJI's renowned safety features such as GPS-based return-to-home and precise hovering.

We highly doubt this drone will be reduced any further on official Black Friday (29th November), so take advantage of it while you can!