This 5-star DJI drone bundle has had a mega price drop on Amazon, but it won't last

There are plenty of top-tier drones on the market. We would know, as we review plenty of them here at T3 and feature the top dogs in our best drone guide. But, if you're in the market for a more premium model that captures seriously stunning footage, it’s hard to beat the DJI Mavic 3 Pro and, currently, it has over £250 off on Amazon. We didn't give it a five-star review for no reason.
This prosumer drone has three onboard cameras with a 4/3 CMOS sensor, for boundless creativity that can capture stunning 5.1K video footage and 20-megapixel pics. Along with the drone, the Fly More Combo also sets you up with an RC controller, three batteries, a multi-charger, a set of ND filters, plus a shoulder bag for storing all your kit in, so you head outdoors and shoot some stunning content.
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC boasts a Hasselblad camera for breathtaking 20MP photos and 5.1K video. It has a 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and advanced shooting modes. It also comes with additional batteries, propellers, and a convenient carrying bag.
The Mavic 3 Pro is built for high-quality, professional aerial photography and videography, so if you’re a beginner pilot, or aren’t that serious about aerial videography, you’re probably best checking out a cheaper drone, like the Mini 4K. That being said, if you want to
