Call off the search! The best DJI Cyber Monday drone deal has just landed – on Saturday

This is not the first time we have reported on a DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo deal this Black Friday/ Cyber Monday. Three weeks ago, it was on offer at Currys for £579, and honestly, I thought that'd be the end of it. Call of the search! We found the best DJI Black Friday deal. Everyone can go home now.

I was wrong – very wrong. Very.co.uk decided to sell the drone combo for even less, for only £499, which is crazy. After all, this kit contains not only the drone and two extra batteries with the two-way charger but also. a carry case and the Remote Control with the screen, so you don't have to fiddle with your smartphone.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is an unbeatable deal this Cyber Monday for anyone passionate about aerial photography or content creation. Compact and lightweight, it fits easily into your bag, making it perfect for travellers, adventurers, or even casual users who want stunning footage without bulky equipment.

Equipped with 4K HDR video and intelligent flight modes, the Mini 3 elevates your creative potential, capturing crisp, vibrant footage that rivals professional setups. The combo package includes extra batteries, propellers, and a charging hub, ensuring extended flight sessions without interruptions – a significant upgrade over the standalone drone.

What sets the Mini 3 apart is its user-friendly design. Features like obstacle sensing and automated modes such as QuickShots simplify flying so even beginners can achieve cinematic results effortlessly. Plus, the gimbal's vertical shooting capability is tailor-made for social media creators.

With £229 off this Cyber Monday, the value-packed Fly More Combo offers premium features at a fraction of the cost. From seasoned pilots to first-time flyers, this is the perfect time to unlock the skies and upgrade your content game.