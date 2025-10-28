The ultimate mini Bluetooth speaker is under £38 in 'time-limited' deal

When it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers there are many to choose from. My favourite is superb, but rather expensive – so here's a great alternative I've found as part of an ongoing Amazon sale.

I've long enjoyed Ultimate Ears' portable speakers, with the original UE Boom a statement in its own right. That range spawned many more products of different shapes and sizes, with the Miniroll being the smallest and most portable of the lot.

Check out the UE Miniroll deal on Amazon

It's also the cheapest of the lot by quite a margin – and even more so on Amazon thanks to a discount price bringing it back down to its lowest-ever asking price. So if you can't afford that Bang & Olufsen dream, this UE option will surely appeal.

Save 46% Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69.99 now £37.96 at Amazon This fully waterproof speaker (to 1 metre for 30 minutes) is small and light, yet sounds far bigger than its scale would suggest. That's part of the magic of UE's audio engineering abilities, always delivering top sound, irrelevant of its speakers' sizes.

Interestingly, Amazon's Big Deal Days sale didn't see the speaker at this low of a price. It's been priced the same in the past, but has missed the sales periods – so don't bank on Black Friday making it cheaper either.

This is also an Amazon "Limited time deal", as it says on the webpage, so it might not be around for long – but there's no specific detail as to its end time. Although, to obtain the cheapest Miniroll price you'll need to select the 'Calming Pink' colourway.

Other colours are available, though, with 'Revive Grey' yours for an extra fiver. The 'Gentle Black' is over a tenner pricier, which may be a deciding factor in your purchase. The biggest discount does rule, after all.

So if you're in the market for a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that's rugged and waterproof, then UE's Miniroll is an excellent option at this price. Don't hang around, as with the clock ticking before Amazon pulls the plug, this won't be around forever.