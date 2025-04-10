Sony drops a whole host of new Ult speakers, including some chunky units
The Ult lineup grows
Sony just expanded its nascent Ult lineup of portable speakers in a big way, unveiling a list of new options that range from sensible and small to, quite frankly, absurdly large. While some might be hard to imagine in the hands of regular listeners, the smaller end of the scale seems really persuasive.
The biggest pair of the lot is the Ult Tower 9 and its wired version, the Ult Tower 9AC. These two are identical from a sound and design point of view, but the first version has battery power that can run for over 24 hours, while the latter needs to be plugged in to work.
The sheer size of the speakers makes that sound less of a compromise, to be honest, although with the wheels at their bass and an all-black design, I can't help but compare them to a wheelie bin in my head. The sound promises to be earth-shatteringly powerful, though, and the battery version will come in at £850 or €1,000, while the wired version costs £600 or €700.
Shrinking down in size, the Ult Field 5 is a far more normal-looking option that comes with an included strap and is still big and powerful enough to easily offer the audio for a big party. It has a nice lighting system to give it some personality, as well as an included carrying strap to acknowledge that it's still quite a unit. It'll cost £260 or €300, and come in either black or white.
Then there's the Ult Field 3, which I think looks like the speaker that will tempt the most people. It's still chunky enough to clearly make an impact in terms of sound, and also comes with a carrying strap. That said, it could also be slipped into a back easily enough, and seems more adaptable. It'll set you back £180 or €200, and comes in black, white or a lovely "forest gray" which verges on green.
I tested the Ult Field 1 a couple of months ago and found it to be a really creditable new option in the durable speaker market, so there's every reason to believe these new additions will be, too. They'll all come with the signature Ult button to unlock different sound signatures, although the bigger speakers will offer a few more options in terms of what the button actually does.
A final twist is the addition of the Ultmic1, a wireless microphone that can unlock some serious karaoke potential with an included receiver that can connect to any of these new speakers. It means that any of these Ult speakers with the microphone could be an all-in-one solution for those looking to perform in public, too.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
All of these new launches should be available this month, although that might vary slightly depending on where you live. They're also a recommitment from Sony to the new Ult sub-brand that it created in 2024, which looks like it's going to keep on going.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
PS5 Pro set for a massive upgrade already – should make games look even better
A deal with AMD will introduce even better game-improving tech to the PS5 Pro
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are ready to go, according to latest leak
If you're thinking about buying the XM5s, make sure you get a really good deal
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Need more bass from bookshelf speakers? Try a Triangle
Triangle's new bookshelf speakers keep it compact but boost the bass
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
LG Xboom 360 XO2 review: Lighting up with sound
LG's Bluetooth speaker brings lights to the party
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Wharfedale's stunning luxury speakers sit on British steel
Wharfedale's new Aston speakers were built without limits – but there's a limit to how many pairs are being made
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) review: a dynamic and bright beamer
Sony’s projector keeps pace with the competition by adding some important new features
By Stephen Withers Published
-
Sony adds peace of mind to its OLED displays
Sony promises you won't get burned if you buy its InZone OLED monitors
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sony's binning Blu-ray, but that won't cut your home cinema choices
Sony is shutting down Blu-ray disc production, but it's not as bad as some have reported
By Carrie Marshall Published