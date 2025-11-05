JBL's 5-star waterproof speaker just dropped to an all-time low

Now that we're into November, those payday deals have let loose an early set of Black Friday deals are already here – including this particularly great Argos deal.

Check out the JBL Charge 6 deal at Argos

I've spied a 5-star deal on JBL's 5-star JBL speaker, with the Charge 6 dropping under the £100 mark at Argos. That's a massive discount that can't be matched by Amazon or at JBL's official store.

No fussy discount code or cashback required here; you simply click through, choose your Black or Blue colourway preference, and the better-than-40% discount will apply straight to your basket.

Save 41% (£70) JBL Charge 6: was £169 now £99 at Argos Argos has the best deal right now, cutting this rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker's price by £70. As a speaker that was given a 5-star review and Platinum Award badge on this site, it's one of the speakers that we can certainly get behind – especially at this massive discount price.

In our JBL Charge 6 review we called the speaker as "setting the standard for portable speakers in 2025," marking it as among the best Bluetooth speakers of the year.

I've dug into the price comparison site, CamelCamelCamel, to verify – and the Argos deal puts it under the lowest previous price by quite a margin. [UPDATE: Now Amazon is price-matching, offering the Charge 6 for the same £99.99 asking price]

I use the Charge 6 as my daily driver during my indoor cycling sessions on Zwift, so I know the speaker inside out – and can thoroughly recommend it. It delivers big bass despite not being a huge scale.

Although we're heading into winter here in the UK – so no beachside sun, like in the lead picture of this article might suggest – the waterproof and rugged nature of the Charge 6 means it's versatile, whatever the weather. Ideal for the inclement weather!

Now that it's this good value, I suspect waiting for Black Friday later in the month won't deliver this JBL for any less cash. So before the sun dips any earlier each day, why not reward yourself with a new portable Bluetooth speaker?