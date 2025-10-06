I use this Bluetooth speaker for Zwift and love it – now it’s cheaper than ever

As the summer months begin to come to a close – there's been rain, storms, the lot – I've found myself indoors more than not for Zwift sessions in the evenings and at weekends.

Indoor cycling is fun – especially on my Wahoo Kickr Bike – but I can't help and listen to music to add some energy and tempo to my sessions and workouts. And it's been JBL's Charge 6 speaker that's been delivering those honours for some months now.

Fortune would also have it that the speaker is now on sale at Amazon, at its lowest-ever price, in a time-limited deal. Once these are gone, they're gone for good – so if you're on the hunt for one of the best Bluetooth speakers, then get to it!

This is all part and parcel of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (follow T3's live blog here) – which, officially, is called 'Big Deal Days' – where you'll find a bunch of great deals on everything from smart home to fitness to tech products.

The JBL really jumped out to me when scouring through the sales, though, as I use it on a weekly basis. While it mostly lives in my garage, where my Zwift setup is based, this rugged speaker can do plenty more too.

It's got an IP68 rating, for starters, meaning its dust/sand-resistant and can also withstand water ingress. So you could use it on a beach, by the pool, even in the pool if you wanted. It's got a carry strap to make it easy to cart about too.

One of the greatest things about this speaker, however, is that it delivers some chunky bass. Those two ports at the end are where it can emanate this low-end, despite the product size being moderate rather than huge.

While my favourite Bluetooth speaker goes to the fancier Bang & Olufsen offering, that's a smaller, more pristine, and, frankly, much pricier offering. For the getting down and dirty brigade, however, it's the JBL Charge 6 that I can thoroughly recommend.