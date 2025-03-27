This ultra high-end Sonos rival is made with precious metals and costs more than a car

Quick Summary The Houchmand M1 System is finished in piano lacquer with options including 24ct gold and 18ct rose gold. You should expect to pay just under £80,000.

It's fair to say that the Houchmand M1 System isn't your average Hi-Fi or Sonos speaker rival.

According to the brand it redefines what a home audio system can be, and it's yours for just £78,990 – that's about $102,080 / A$161,680.

As you'd expect, that money pays for a very high-spec "ultra-high end" system. And it also pays for a lot of precious metal that makes the M1 exceptionally good-looking.

The M1 is handmade to order and comes in piano lacquer with precious metals including 24ct gold, 18ct rose gold, platinum and ruthenium. That latter material is a rare member of the platinum family, so highly desirable.

HOUCHMAND M1 System: key features

The centre of the M1 is the Monobloc, a music streamer with integrated Spotify, Qobuz, TIDAL and Deezer. It delivers up to 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Audio over wired connections and up to 24-bit/96kHz wirelessly. It also has room compensation EQ to optimise the audio for your listening space.

The Monobloc connects to the speakers via what Houchmand calls "Purity Path Technology". It claims the tech maintains absolute signal integrity from source to speaker, promising "an untouched, uninterrupted audio signal" with "unparalleled transparency and lifelike presence".

The speakers are three-way active and there's a matching subwoofer. If you don't need the sub, that takes just under £20K off the asking price.

The Monobloc has a S/PDIF input and HDMI Arc, with RCA and S/PDIF outputs and a USB port.

You're not going to see the M1 in your local Currys, but if you're interested in knowing more and hearing the M1 System in action, the firm is happy to arrange a private demonstration at the High End Munich exhibition in May 2025.