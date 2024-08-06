This is the streamer you’ve been dreaming of – and it costs more than a car

Quick Summary The Dan D’Agostino Momentum C2 promises unparalleled sonic transparency and adds an optional digital streaming module. But it's not cheap: without the DSM it's nearly £60K.

We see a lot of very beautiful things here at T3, but I think the new Dan D’Agostino Momentum C2 – and its gorgeous remote control, which you can see at the left of the photo – might be one of the prettiest audio components I've ever seen. It's high-end hi-fi hardware with a price tag to match, but if you're fortunate enough to be in its target demographic it promises sound like you've never heard before.

Let's get the price tag out of the way first, though. It's £59,998 and its optional streaming module is another £11,398. It's safe to say this is going to be enjoyed by a fairly select demographic – and I'm already jealous of those fortunate few.

Dan D’Agostino Momentum C2 pre-amp: key features and availability



The new Momentum C2 sits in the middle of Dan D’Agostino's range; there's also the more affordable – comparatively – Progression and the top-end Relentless. This new pre-amp takes some of the attributes of the high end model and uses a dual-chassis design to isolate the power supply from the audio electronics. The two chassis are joined via specialised electro-mechanical gold-plated connectors to completely isolate the audio signal.

The C2 takes the JFET transistors of the Momentum HD and improves them, with the four transistors arranged in a push-pull design that D’Agostino says enhances the input impedance and significantly reduces the overall noise floor.

The C2 adds enhanced digital capabilities, including an optional digital streaming module, a Bluetooth remote and an LED display to complement the Swiss watch-style dial. The DSM adds SPDIF coaxial, optical, USB-B, RJ45 and Wi-Fi connectors, supports 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet and delivers native integration wth the likes of Tidal, Qobuz and Spotify. It also delivers native MQA decoding; Roon Ready certification is imminent. The C2 decodes PCM signals up to 32 bit/384 KHz and DSD signals up to DSD256 (11.2MHz) natively.

According to D’Agostino, the Momentum C2 "achieves a level of transparency that is unparalleled in preamplification": the only product that beats it is D’Agostino's own Relentless Preamplifier.

The Momentum C2 will be shipping from Arizona to customers worldwide from this month. In the UK it is available exclusively from absolutesounds.com. Full specifications are available at https://www.dandagostino.com/