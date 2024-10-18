These classic amps are works of art – and after 57 years they’ve been upgraded

Quick Summary The iconic Quad 33 and 303 pre- and power amps are 60s icons, and now they're back with improved audio components and a retro design. They'll be available from mid-November priced from £1,199 each.

Many people believe that the 1960s were the golden age of music – and of music hardware too. Now two of the most iconic audio products of the era have been updated with a winning combination of old-school audiophile technology and modern design.

The dynamic duo are Quad's famous 33 pre-amp and 303 power amp, first launched some 57 years ago. The originals are among the most sought-after vintage amps on the second-hand market, and when they were first launched, they were real game changers.

They were Quad's first transistor-based amps and took the then-unusual step of separating the pre-amp and power amp into separate units.

They didn't just sound great, they looked great too. The 33 pre-amp in particular was absolutely stunning, so much so that it's one of the exhibits at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

And now it's back, along with a new version of its sibling 303 amp.

A modern makeover

When people are still buying your amps forty years on, it's clear you did something right – so when Quad decided to update the 33 and 303 for a new generation of audio fans, it didn't mess too much with the winning formula.

That means more of that iconic design with its orange accents, albeit with a more modern look, and the same distinctive heatsink fins with a slightly squared-off design.

Of course, for music it's what's inside that counts, and Quad is keeping things distinctly old-school – don't expect a DAC or built-in Spotify streaming.

However, there are more sophisticated tone controls than the original 33, and you get improved inputs and outputs to reflect today's more complex audio environments.

The audio signal path is completely analogue, albeit with vastly improved components than the ones that were available to Quad back in the 60s. There's also a new headphone amp, and a significantly improved phono stage too.

The 2024-edition 33 pre-amplifier and 303 stereo power amplifier will be available from authorised Quad retailers from mid-November, priced at £1,199 each. You can find out more from the manufacturer's own website.