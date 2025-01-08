One of Hi-Fi’s biggest names is back with a trio of iconic amps

Quick Summary
Onkyo is back in the Hi-Fi business – for 2025, it has a trio of new Icon Series amps.
UK pricing hasn't been announced, but in the US the models range from $1,499 to $1,999.
Onkyo is one of the most respected Hi-Fi brands, but in recent years it's focused on AV receivers rather than the amps that helped build that reputation.
However, in 2025, the brand is back in the Hi-Fi business, and it's got three new amps and pre-amps for discerning listeners.
There are three models in the all-new Icon Series – the P-80 network pre-amplifier, an M-80 power amp, and the A-50 streaming amp. All three models have a clean, minimalist design, and the M-80 also gets some rather attractive illuminated VU meters on the front.
Minimalism is Onkyo's thing. One of the reasons its amps are still popular on the second-hand market is because the brand focused on audio and solid build quality rather than stuffing its products with gimmicks, bells and whistles. With the new Icon Series it looks like it's keeping that focus while adding features you'll actually want.
Onkyo Icon Series: key features and pricing
The P-80 has a new stereo AK4452 DAC and features Onkyo's DIDRC technology, which reduces high-frequency noise in the DAC filter and phono stage.
It has HDMI ARC, Dirac Live Room Correction and is Roon Ready too. You can stream over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and there's AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support.
The P-80 works with Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect, Amazon Music, TuneIn and QQ Music. The phono stage is for both MM and MC inputs.
Next up, the M-80 power amplifier puts out 200W at 4 ohms or 150W at 8 ohms and features a symmetrical class AB amplifier, again with the DIDRC distortion reduction circuitry. In common with the P-80, it's a fanless design for quiet operation and has an extruded aluminium heatsink that Onkyo says reduces vibration.
The third Icon is the A-50 network streaming amp, which has the same streaming features, DIDRC noise reduction and fanless heatsink design as the P-80. It's a class AB amp putting out 180W at 4 ohms or 140W at 8 ohms and, once again, it has Dirac Live Room Correction and Roon Ready certification.
All three models will be available in Q4 of 2025, but so far only the US pricing has been revealed. The P-80 and M-80 are $1,999 (about £1,605 / AU$3,209) while the A-50 is $1,499 (about £1,200 / AU$2,405).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
