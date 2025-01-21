Korg's new turntables are here to scratch that vinyl itch

Quick Summary Korg's new turntables are highly portable with built-in speakers and the ability to run on AA batteries. However, they're also aimed at audiophiles and people who want to digitise their LPs.

Korg has launched four new versions of its Handytraxx turntable, which offer something very unusual: portable playback.

The Handytraxx Play is a super-portable turntable that can run on AA batteries; the two Handytraxx Tube models are equally portable but aimed more at audiophiles, so include digital recording and internal tubes for warmer sound. Finally, the Handytraxx 1bit promises even better vinyl recording.

The Handytraxx range is inspired by the early-2000s Vestax Handy Trax, which in turn was based on the battery-powered portables of the 1960s and 1970s. It found favour with DJs on the move and even spawned a movement, dubbed "portablism". The new Korg range has been built in collaboration with former Vestax president Toshihide Nakama.

Discover handytraxx tube - bringing the vinyl experience closer to you - YouTube Watch On

Korg Handytraxx: key features and specifications

The Handytraxx Play runs on mains power or AA batteries, and it's also got a little 2.5W speaker inside for those moments when you want to DJ but you don't have a sound system to plug into.

It has an on-board delay, a live looper and three types of audio filters, and the belt drive has digital rotation correction for more stable playback. You can replace the fader controls for left-hand use and the turntable accepts both ceramic and MM cartridges.

There are two versions of the audiophile-targeted Handytraxx Tube: the standard model and the Tube J, a special edition produced in association with Japanese stylus firm JICO and using JICO's premium Clipper cartridge.

Both versions of the Tube boast high quality components including a Nutube vacuum tube which, according to Korg, "not only enriches the audio with warm harmonics, but also adds a lifelike depth and clarity to every record". It offers digital recording too, and retains the go-anywhere flexibility of its DJ sibling with a built-in speaker and the option to run on battery power.

The final new Handytraxx turntable is the 1bit. It's a higher spec version of the Tube and it boasts even better digital recording at up to 5.6MHz, 1-bit DSD for "unparalleled sound quality".

Prices for the new Handytraxx range are £359 / $399 (about AU$640) for the Play, £699 / $799 (about AU$1,280) for the Tube, £919 / $999 (about AU$1,600) for the 1bit and £1,099 / $1,199 (about AU$1,925) for the limited edition Tube J.