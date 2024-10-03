Quick Summary Audio expert, Goldring, is back with its first turntable in over 20 years. The GR3 is a sleek record player, with a lot of cool tech to boot.

There's something of a retro revolution going on right now. Feeding into the world of digital detoxing, many are turning to older technologies to take a break from the screen.

Some trade out their smartphones for dumb phones – think Nokia 3310. Others have ditched their phone camera in favour of older film cameras.

But that whole revolution started with listening to music. Whether you're tired of the never-ending torrent of music on streaming sites, or just fancy a more tactile listening experience, nabbing one of the best record players is a great treat for your ears.

Now, one brand is returning to the market, with its first new turntable in over 20 years. The Goldring GR3 is a sleek record player, with a lot to love under the hood.

(Image credit: Goldring)

For starters, you'll find the brand's award-winning moving magnet cartridge installed on the device. The Goldring E3 arrives pre-installed and pre-calibrated on the tonearm here, ensuring users can enjoy accurate tracking, added detail and reduced distortion right out of the box.

It's also set to be much easier to use. The GR3 packs in a phono stage under the hood. That should make it much easier to connect to a wide range of devices, without needing extra phono amplification stages. It's a great option for those looking for a minimal setup to match the minimal look.

The model also utilises a phenolic resin platter. That distributes the majority of its mass towards the outer edge of its rotation, keeping inertia high and reducing unwanted wow and flutter effects. That's great for sound quality, and should help to ensure everything doesn't end up sounding a bit 80s.

Priced at £699 / $999 (approx. AU$1,339), the Goldring GR3 represents a great option for users in search of a sleek looking, great sounding turntable. It's certainly not the cheapest option out there, but the good stuff rarely is. Based on the spec sheet though, I'm certain this will be worth every penny.