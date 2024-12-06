Can't spend a million on new speakers? Magico's new audiophile option is a lot more affordable

Quick summary The new Magico S2 speakers promise to deliver a thrilling audio experience for much less money than their six-figure siblings. They'll go on sale in early 2025.

There are two things you might already know about Californian audio brand Magico's speakers: they're amazing, and they're amazingly expensive. The firm's M9 and M7 loudspeakers deliver the kind of audio experience that has hi-fi writers reaching for their thesauruses, but unfortunately they come with the kind of prices that makes them out of reach for most of us. But now Magico has launched a much more affordable option.

I need to stress that by "affordable", I mean affordable compared to the M9 and M7: the Magico M9 cost close to a million pounds while the marginally more affordable M7 costs £450,000 per pair. So in that company, the new Magico S2 are a budget bargain with a price tag of just £41,500 to £49,998 per pair.

So what do you get from a set of £50K speakers?

Magico S2 speakers: key features and pricing

The Magico S2 speakers boast a three-way, four driver array in a sealed enclosure. That enclosure is made from Magico’s largest-ever single-piece aluminium extrusion, with a full-length vertical brace that the firm says maximises rigidity, stiffness and damping.

The drivers are twin 17.8cm bass drivers, a 12.7cm mid-range and a 28mm treble unit. The bass and mid drivers feature Gen 8 Nano-Tec cones and the treble unit has a diamond-coated beryllium diaphragm.

I'm not going to pretend I have a set of M7s to compare the S2s to. But our colleagues at What Hi-Fi have heard the M7s and compared them to "Fabergé eggs borne aloft upon satin cushions and sprinkled with exquisite flakes of gold and saffron." Which I think means they're good.

The new Magico S2 speakers will be exclusive to Absolute Sounds in the UK, and they'll be available from the second quarter of 2025. There are twelve colour options in all, with six colours and two different finishes: "Softec" has a UK RRP of £41,500 and the High Gloss option is £49,998.