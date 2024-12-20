WhatsApp gets a free festive update just in time for New Year

Quick Summary
WhatsApp has added some new fun features to make your chats more festive.
The features are available until 3 January 2025 and include effects, reactions and stickers.
WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular chat apps, and it's also one of the most frequently updated – so of course the service wasn't going to shut up shop for the holiday season without adding a few new festive features first.
Where previous updates have focused on more practical upgrades, such as last month's voice notes transcripts or October's introduction of chat category filtering, these features are more like Christmas cards: pretty pointless but a bit of festive fun.
The new features arrive today, 20 December, and they'll be available until after the New Year – the last day to use them will be 3rd of January. Think of them as silicon tinsel or Christmas trees: they're fun, but you don't want them to be hanging around forever.
WhatsApp's festive features for your phone
There are three key additions, and they're coming to both the iPhone and Android whether you've been naughty or nice. The focus is very much on New Year's Eve rather than Christmas day, so all three additions are built on that theme.
The first new feature adds special effects for those happy new year video calls. That gives you a new festive background, filter and video effect. Just make sure you turn them off if you're doing any work calls over the holiday period.
Next up there are automated animations. They'll kick in whenever you use any of the party-themed emoji and when they do, both sender and recipient will get some on-screen confetti.
It works much like similar features do in other messaging apps when you use words like "congratulations", but by sticking with emoji you're less likely to trigger them by accident.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And thirdly, there's a collection of new New Year's Eve-themed stickers and avatars for those messages you'd rather not do by video.
The updated version of the app is live now on both platform's app stores.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Samsung is rumoured to be bringing back an older phone design feature for the S25
This Android phone feature could make a comeback
By Sam Cross Published
-
Bluesky just got a free update to make it more relaxing
The epic battle to beat X continues, and this time Bluesky's in the lead
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your older iPhone could soon lose WhatsApp
You've got five months to upgrade or switch to another chat app
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
WhatsApp users just snagged a killer free upgrade which will change voice notes forever
It could speed up your time spent listening to voice notes
By Sam Cross Published
-
WhatsApp just got a great free upgrade to give you the gift of time
This new WhatsApp update is going to be a big help for the busy or easily distracted
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
WhatsApp's latest free update could be its most useful and significant yet
Update coming to WhatsApp brings a new feature that’s been long awaited
By Chris Hall Published
-
WhatsApp's latest free update is great for iPhone owners
This WhatsApp update adds some useful tweaks to the app and a new widget for iPhone users
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
WhatsApp’s having a big week with a second free app update
Fresh from adding new video filters, WhatsApp is now updating its sharing options
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
WhatsApp just got a great free video upgrade
Filters and backgrounds are now here to make your video calls more fun
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
WhatsApp update will soon add messages from other apps, but there's a catch
Third-party chats are coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published