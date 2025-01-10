Google Wallet could get a useful upgrade for organisation in the near future

Quick Summary Google Wallet could get a neat to feature to make you more organised. It would make it easier to quickly sift through all of your cards in search of the right one.

Being a fan of the best phones on the market isn't just about the tech. These days, these handsets are an all-in-one solution which can cover just about every facet of our daily lives.

Once you get beyond the obvious – calling, texting and scrolling through social media – you've still got a wealth of different functionality on offer. Your phone can easily act as your car key, wallet and all kinds of other things in the modern age.

Now, those using an Android phone and Google Wallet could get a neat boost for keeping that wallet organised. As reported by Android Authority, a new feature uncovered in a piece of backend code suggests a search function is coming to the app.

That works pretty much exactly how you'd expect. Users will have the ability to sift through all of the goodies in their wallet without manually scrolling though. I'm sure you don't need a run down on how search functions work at this point.

That will be incredibly useful, though. With users now able to add all manner of paper documents to their wallet, many are likely getting a little clogged up.

It's one of those catch 22 scenarios – having everything available in one app is great, but sifting through it all to find the card you need a few times per day is not.

It's worth mentioning that there is currently no word on when a feature like this may become a part of the live experience. The team behind the report did manage to get the UI open, but there was no functionality behind the search bar.

It certainly seems like a feature which is still in development right now. Still, it's a cool one, and something which should make a meaningful difference to the busy lives of users.