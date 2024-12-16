Apple AirTag 2 to reportedly use iPhone tech to make it an essential upgrade

Quick Summary
Rumours suggest Apple's next-gen AirTags will offer improved range and Precision Finding.
There are no details on design changes or other features as yet, though.
Apple announced AirTags back in 2021 and I'd argue they are one of the most underrated products the company does. Sure, you have to buy accessories to attach them to things like keys or backpacks, and those accessories can be more than the AirTags themselves, but I personally wouldn't be without mine.
That's mainly because I have put AirTags inside both my childhood teddy (called Snowball) that my seven-year old daughter has stolen from me, as well as my five-year old's Jellycat Bashful Puffin toy, both of which would have been lost numerous times if it wasn't for these circular pieces of tech.
I am thrilled then, that the rumours for the second generation of AirTags are said to be coming with a new ultrawide band chip to improve the distance of Precision Finding.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, claims the next AirTags will have the same chip as the iPhone 15, which could result in triple the range.
Currently, if my kids lose Snowball or Puffin, the current ultrawide band chip allows me to use Precision Finding between 10 and 30 metres away, with a rough location appearing on a map and the ability to play a chime to help me find them if I am out of that range.
An upgrade in the chip and distance could mean I could use the same tech even if I am between 30 and 90 metres away, which is going to be really helpful in the supermarket, the woods or anywhere else these toys get randomly dropped.
Gurman didn't reveal any other details on what we might see in terms of design changes for the AirTags 2, or if there would be any other features added, but previous rumours have suggested better privacy and a stalker-proof speaker.
At the moment, a release date for Apple AirTags 2 is also unknown, but given its been over three years since the originals, we wouldn't be surprised if 2025 is the year the second generation of these Bluetooth trackers appear.
The only problem for me then, is I'll need to perform Snowball and Puffin surgery to replace the current trackers embedded deep within their stuffing.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
