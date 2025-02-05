Your Android phone just got a neat AI update that should make life simpler
Google Gemini is about to be a lot easier to use
Quick Summary
Google Gemini is getting a killer upgrade right now.
It will make the AI feature easier to use.
For users of Android phones, it's hard to think of a bigger upgrade in recent years than Google Gemini. The AI-powered suite offers everything from a Master's thesis to a voice assistant, making it a really useful addition for most people.
It's about to get even more useful, too. That's because an update to the way Gemini works has arrived.
That enables users to engage with some of their most frequently used Gemini interactions, without having to unlock their device. That works in much the same way as how Google Assistant does without unlocking – it even uses the same permission, so if you've previously allowed the Assistant, these features should happen pretty seamlessly.
There is a caveat, though. Users will still need to unlock their handsets to respond to any queries which contain personal data. We'd say that's a pretty fair compromise for keeping your data safe.
How to get Google Gemini features on your lock screen
Getting the feature set up is effortlessly simple. Head to the Gemini app on your compatible device and tap the avatar or initials in the top right-hand corner.
From there, head to Settings and tap the option which reads 'Gemini on Lock Screen'. Select the option marked 'Use Gemini without unlocking, and you should be good to go.
I'm personally a big fan of this update. Gemini is one of my favourite things to have come to the Android phone world in years, and making it even more accessible is a brilliant thing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It should make the feature much more widely used, opening it up to a new array of users and use cases. That's going to be even more useful, as users don't really need to make much of an adjustment to get the feature working – and who doesn't love something effortless?
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple TV+'s 100% sci-fi franchise gets a major movie star boost
The For All Mankind spin-off series secures a big name from Marvel movies and House of the Dragon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos' streaming box is reportedly beautiful and could replace your Apple TV, except for one thing
Everything about Sonos's new streaming box sounds great. Well, nearly everything
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung is prioritising Google Gemini over its own Bixby – and that's a great sign for users
I'm hoping this is a sign of great things to come
By Sam Cross Published
-
You can now use Gemini 2.0 on your Android phone – here's how
This could be the biggest Gemini update yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
Gemini 2.0 announced – one step closer to being the ultimate assistant
Android phones are about to get a powerful update
By Sam Cross Published
-
Gemini gets a major Android redesign already
The Google AI should now be much simpler to use
By Sam Cross Published
-
Your Chromebook is getting a major AI upgrade for free
New features are coming soon to Chromebook and Chromebook Plus
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This cool new Android feature could be coming to your phone today
Your Android phone could be about to get much more intelligent
By Chris Hall Published
-
Chromebook Plus gets a free AI upgrade that makes it smarter, last longer, and become much more useful
Gemini has come to Chromebook at last
By Rik Henderson Published