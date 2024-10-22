This special edition Fusion phone is a treat for Marvel fans – if only you could buy it

Quick Summary HMD and Sony Pictures have collaborated to create a Vemon Smart Outfit for the HMD Fusion phone. Only three of these Smart Outfits have been made, but it is designed to show how you can change the character of the HMD Fusion by attaching Outfits.

If you wanted to add a touch of symbiote to your Android phone, then the new HMD Fusion has a special edition Smart Outfit that behaves just like the symbiote from Venom will do that. Sadly, you'll never be able to buy this cool skin for your phone.

The HMD Fusion is unique. The phone has been designed to work with a wide range of accessories that will change the character of the phone. It's a fully repairable device too, with Smart Outfits that are like cases, but open up way more opportunities than a simple cover.

(Image credit: HMD)

The case is designed to mimic the movements of the symbiote looking for a host, making for a totally unique experience. There are other treats, like a Venom wallpaper (which you can download yourself) and a change to the notification sounds with clips from the film.

Unfortunately, you'll never be able to buy this symbiote cover for the HMD Fusion, because only three were created and it's designed to feed the imagination and show what the HMD Fusion's Smart Outfits can do, while celebrating pre-orders opening in the US.

Unleashing the World's First Symbiote Smart Outfit | HMD Fusion x Venom: The Last Dance at NYCC 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The HMD Fusion was announced in September 2024 and is designed to be a slightly different twist on a smartphone. At its core it has cool design because it looks really industrial and slightly naked, because the intention is that you expand the functionality by adding a Smart Outfit.

The six connection pins allow for that, means you can snap on a game controller, or wireless charging or additional lighting for the camera, all via a Smart Outfit. HMD says that the Smart Outfit design is open source too, so anyone with a 3D printer can create their own cover.

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, it has a 50-megapixel front camera and 108-megapixel rear camera (with 2-megapixel depth sensor), and there's a 5,000mAh battery.

(Image credit: HMD)

It sits on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 hardware, with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage and support for microSD, so it's an entry-level device with a bit of a fun twist.

The phone is designed to be completely repairable, while it costs £229.99 / $299.99, which some might see as a little expensive for a phone at this level. Still, it's a bit of fun, allowing you to change the character of the phone with different cases.