Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro look like flagship killers in leaked pictures
These could seriously shake up the Android phone market
Quick Summary
The new Nothing handsets looks set to be real Android phone flagship killers.
The leaked specs and images suggest this could be an important release.
In the world of Android phones, things never really sit still. Just when you thought you'd spotted every release, another comes along from a new challenger.
Right now, that brand is Nothing. It's next flagship handset – the Nothing Phone (3a) – looks set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Now, a new leak from Android Headlines shows off some detailed images and shares a really fleshed out spec sheet for both the (3a) and the (3a) Pro. And spoiler alert – this looks like a potential flagship killer, ready to disrupt the 2025 phone industry.
Let's kick off with the processor. On both of the variants, that is said to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. RAM and storage differs slightly between models – the base model can be had with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the Pro model will only be offered in a 12+256GB configuration.
The camera is another point where the two are similar, but with some key differences. Both utilise a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto, but the capabilities of the tele lens is slightly changed.
On the Pro variant, there's said to be a 3x optical zoom, with a 60x digital zoom. The base model will only offer a 2x optical zoom and a 30x digital, which may be a tad limiting for some users.
There's also a differentiation in the front-facing camera. The base model is expected to utilise a 32MP sensor, while the Pro variant could rise to a 50MP one.
One thing that won't be too different is the dimensions. According to the report, the two handsets differ by just 0.04mm of thickness and 10g in weight. Good luck picking that out.
Last, but certainly not least, we have some information on the charging speed. That looks set to be really strong, too, with a full charge expected in just 56 minutes. What's more, a 50% charge is said to take just 19 minutes, which could make this a killer handset for a quick top up before you leave the house.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
