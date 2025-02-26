Not just a Z Flip clone, the Huawei Pocket 3 is tipped to be a foldable with a difference
And it could mean a big change for future flip phones
Quick Summary
A report has suggested the Huawei Pocket 3 is in the works and it will offer a different internal display to the norm.
According to a leak from China, the Pocket 3 will have a 3:2 aspect ratio when unfolded – more like an iPad mini.
Huawei loves to push the boundaries when it comes to its foldable phones. The Chinese company was the first to introduce a tri-folding phone to the market, which didn't just open once like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but twice.
That phone has just been launched outside of China , but there's already another folding phone said to be in the works that will push boundaries further.
What will the Huawei Pocket 3 do differently?
According to a report on GizChina, Huawei is working on a Pocket 3 flip phone that'll offer an alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to the report, a leak from China has claimed the Pocket 3 will have a 3:2 aspect ratio display when unfolded, which is unusual for the form factor.
Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 typically have taller and narrower displays, while if the rumours for the Pocket 3 are accurate, that would put its display when open as more like the iPad mini.
The iPad mini has a 8.3-inch screen though, while the Huawei Pocket 3 is rumoured to have a 6.3-inch internal display, so we suppose you could call it a mini iPad mini. If the report is accurate, it could make for a more natural display experience, and one that would certainly be better for reading, browsing and multi-tasking.
The report also claims the Pocket 3 will have a cover screen of 3.5-inches, though there is no word on its aspect ratio as yet.
The Pocket 2 had a circular cover display, which set it apart from its competitors, like the Samsung and Motorola's Razr 50 Ultra, so it will be interesting to see whether Huawei retains a slightly different design for the front too.
It's not currently clear when we might see the Huawei Pocket 3 made official, or indeed if this aspect ratio for the internal display will appear, but given the Pocket 2 was announced in February 2024, it's possible we could see this device sooner rather than later.
