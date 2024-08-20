Highly-attractive Samsung Flip 6 rival could also be kinder on your wallet, according to global price leak

Quick Summary The Xiaomi Mix Flip is going to be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to a price leak. It has a number of hardware advantages over Samsung, but might struggle to compete on software support.

Samsung is facing increasing competition for its folding phones as the market matures and more brands evolve their designs. And, the next rival to challenge its dominance might not only offer some distinct advantages, but be more affordable too.

Xiaomi as long been a thorn in the side of established smartphone brands. The company has pushed things like advanced cameras and fast charging, while offering some great designs over the years. While not as well positioned in Europe or the UK as Samsung is, the international launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip could pose a challenge.

According to a leak from Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the Mix Flip will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage – but retail for €1,299 in Europe (around $1,440, £1,108 at today's exchange rate). That makes it cheaper than the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is €1,319.

Xiaomi Mix Flip's global variant is already available for purchase through retailers, before it's official global launch. Here's how much it will cost:Europe: EUR 1299Philippines: PHP 64999Malaysia: MYR 4300Only available in 12GB+512GB storage & Black color option. pic.twitter.com/8MSqMurURbAugust 18, 2024

Whether Xiaomi will have one of the best folding phones you buy in the Mix Flip remains to be seen, but it does have a couple of advantages over its rivals.

What makes the Xiaomi Mix Flip exciting?

The Xiaomi Mix Flip offers a number of interesting elements in a folding. T3 got hands on the Mix Flip recently, which gave us a look not only at its slick design – but it's clever cover screen. This external display can be used like a tiny phone, rather than being limited to widgets and at-a-glance information.

Xiaomi is also supporting charging at 67W – far outstripping the 25W offered by Samsung – while it also crams in a physically larger battery, so it's better positioned for stamina than rival devices.

It also features Leica cameras, with great macro functions and although we've not fully tested them, our first impressions were great.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there's always a drawback and in this instance you have deal with Xiaomi's software which often isn't as slick as Samsung's, even if both brands love to customise lots of things about Android, not always for the better.

It's also unknown what sort of support Xiaomi will offer – Samsung offers 7 years of updates and that might be hard to beat.

We should find out soon, when the Chinese brand announces the global launch date.