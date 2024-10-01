Forget Android 15, your phone could have Android 16 sooner than expected

Quick Summary
Google could scrap the Android release schedule its adhered to for years, with Android 16 reportedly planned for public release by next summer.
A reference to "25Q2" was spotted in relation to the next major Android release.
Google has largely stuck to the same release schedule for its annual Android builds for the last 12 years. Bar slight deviations, it has pushed each major update to its own Android phones between late August to early October.
However, that could change from next year, as Android 16 will reportedly arrive much earlier – anytime before the end of June, in fact.
That's quite a revelation considering the latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are still waiting for the full release of Android 15.
Android Authority found the reference to Android 16's release date in the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for the current version of the OS. The build is codenamed 25Q2 twice in the document.
"Note: This requirement will become MUST in the 25Q2 release," it says in one instance.
"Note: The STRONGLY RECOMMENDED requirements (C-SR-20) will become MUSTs in Android 25Q2," it then repeats.
According to the site, Android 15 was previously referred to as 24Q3 and was originally intended for release in September, which fits. So while that particular release slipped to October, it suggests we can expect to see its predecessor arrive between the beginning of April and the end of June 2025.
Could that also mean that Google will unveil next year's Pixel phone refresh even sooner, too? It was certainly weird that the Pixel 9 family hit stores before Android 15 is available, so maybe it just wants to avoid the same scenario next year.
We'll have to wait until we see a developer build of Android 16 before we know for sure, as that'll give us a better idea of where Google is on the timescale.
And, then there's the release of Android 15 to get out of the way first. After all, manufacturers will likely still be catching up with their own variants into the first few months of 2025.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
