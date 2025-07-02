This £99 fan saved me during UK's heatwave – I can't recommend it enough

I more or less had to sleep outside the other night, with indoor temperatures remaining at a balmy 33C in my house – even after 11pm. Sofa sleeping next to wide-open back doors is hardly an ideal, but it was an essential for me to stay cool enough.

There is an easier way, of course, with this £99 table fan – or 'air circulator' as its maker, Meaco, prefers to call it – proving to be an absolute lifesaver for me. And while the hottest of the UK heatwave has passed, here's why it's still absolutely worth buying a Meaco Sefte 10 right now.

Is the Sefte 10 worth its price?

In the past I've always been tempted to just pick up a cheapie fan. But I think we all know that's not a great solution. So while £99 might seem like a chunk of change, the Meaco makes it worth it.

First of all, I trust the brand's longevity. I've already purchased two Meaco 1056P pedestal fans, which are even more expensive and have been moving around around various areas of my home for 5-years now. Neither is showing any signs of slowing.

Adding the Meaco Sefte 10 to my arsenal was to bring yet more control around my home – and in a smaller, non-pedestal version. The Sefte name is the newer for the brand, too, bringing some nice new features.

The magnetically-attaching controller, for example, now glows in the dark so you can make adjustments at night. As I prefer to switch off the on-product display, I find this really useful.

But that on-product display is great for the daytime. It's got a built-in thermometer, so gives you a real-time reading of its surroundings. Today, fortunately, it's 22C, as you can see from my pictures. A far cry from the 33C of the other day!

Is MeacoFan genuinely quiet?

But controls are another major part of what makes the Sefte 10 worth its asking price. It's got speed adjustment, as you'd expect, but there's also horizontal and vertical control, so the fan can be set to one of three zones (small, medium, large coverage) on either or both those axes for broader coverage.

The other really considerable reason to consider the Meaco is it's quiet. Like, really quiet. A Quiet Mark certification assures that, so on its minimum setting it's 25dB, which is library or whisper quiet. I've had no trouble sleeping through that at all, compared to some cheapie fans I've owned in the past that sound like they need oiling as their blades whirr about.

Obviously the fan will be noisier the more you crank it up, but there's a good amount of output from the lower settings, so I find myself using lv.1 to lv.3 most often. It will go all the way up to lv.12 if you want, though, which has its daytime uses for larger spaces, or perhaps for when there are more people around.

It's this combination of longevity, adjustability, quietness, and discreet controls that make the Meaco Sefte 10 Table Air Circulator a must. There's a pedestal version available, too, if you want something freestanding rather than on a desk, but I've found this £99 price point to be the sweet spot for my needs – and am sure you will too.

Otherwise take a look at T3's guides for best portable air conditioner and best electric fan, both of which will give you a broader overview of options for keeping yourself cool at home in the hot weather.