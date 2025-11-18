Want a gaming mouse you could see from outer space? Logitech's Black Friday deal has you covered

When you've tested as many gaming accessories on your desktop as me, you start to get a feeling for what brands can be relied on, without necessarily needing to try every single device those brands have ever made. So, when I say that Logitech has my trust for mice and keyboards, you can take my word for it.

This Black Friday will be a great opportunity to pick up new accessories for much less than usual, if you want to grab it, whether you're looking for a keyboard, a headset, or a mouse – but if that last one's your objective, you're going to seriously want to check out this deal from Logitech.

I'm not going to sit here and pretend that a pink mouse would be my first pick if I had all the money in the world, but the reality is that a deal's a deal – and if you're feeling precious, you can always get the white version for an extra fiver, on the same Amazon listing.

Either way, you'll get a healthy discount and a gaming mouse that has everything you could need to seriously level up your control online or in singleplayer titles. First off, it's extremely lightweight, just as the name suggests, coming in at just 60f, which means you're going to get way less wrist fatigue than with other, heavier options.

It has an 8K polling rate, too, which means that you can expect it to be extraordinarily responsive, however hard you push it, and with sensitivity that can go all the way to 44,000DPI, you could move at truly absurd speeds if you want to (just don't expect your in-game accuracy to immediately adjust!).

Best of all, if you go for the pink version, you'll absolutely never lose track of where you put your mouse between sessions – it'll beam out its position like a clarion call for your eyes.