VR headsets come in all shapes and sizes, and increasingly it feels like Meta's focus is more on its smart glasses than its traditional headsets, but that might be because it did so much R&D to get the Quest lineup to the comfortable place it's now in already. Still, that stability from Meta means that its headsets are now ideal candidates for occasionally impactful sales.

Right now, for instance, you can grab its most affordable Quest 3 headset, the Quest 3S, for £61 less than its usual price at Argos. It's not labelled as a Black Friday deal right now, but the timing can't be a coincidence, given that huge sales event is right around the corner.

Save £60.99 Meta Quest 3S: was £289.99 now £229 at Argos This is the cheapest that I've ever seen the Meta Quest 3S at Argos, and it's a great price to get into VR in a really simple, easy-to-use way. You get a super-capable headset from basically all angles.

I reviewed the Quest 3S near the start of 2025, and found it a hugely impressive package, and definitely one that would be even more impressive if it was the first VR headset you'd tried. After all, there's no pretending that the Quest 3 doesn't have superior specs (especially in terms of its lenses).

The Quest 3 is a chunk more expensive, though, and this sort of discount makes the Quest 3S look even more attractive. After all, it's powerful enough to run a wide range of games and experiences completely without wires, but can also be hooked up to a more capable gaming PC for tethered play if you like.

I'm super curious about what price Valve is going to slap on its upcoming Steam Frame headset, which will likely rival Meta on a bunch of fronts, but since we don't even know that yet and it won't arrive before early 2026, it seems to me like the Quest 3S remains a terrific option for those in the market for one of the best VR headsets going.

It's the best choice out there for most people, frankly, because of that one simple factor: price.