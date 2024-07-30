This Dreo fan keeps me cool at my desk – and it’s now under £35 at Amazon

The UK heatwave is heating up quickly, so if you’re in the market for one of the best fans, now is the time to buy. From tower and oscillating models to handheld and desktop options, many retailers are slashing their prices, saving you hundreds of pounds on a new fan to help you tackle the heat.
The best deal I’ve found is on this Dreo Desk Fan that’s been stopping me from melting away while sitting at my desk all day. Right now at Amazon, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan has dropped to under £35, taking it to its cheapest ever price.
View the Dreo Silent Desk Fan deal
Originally priced at £44.99, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan is now just £33.32, offering 26% off this portable and versatile fan. Dreo is a reliable fan brand that offers plenty of cooling options at an affordable price – and now the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan is even more affordable with this price cut.
To view the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this handy fan.
Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan: was £44.99, now £33.32 at Amazon
Get 26% off the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan at Amazon. With its petite, adjustable and portable size, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan has three built-in speeds and a wide reach to easily cool down full rooms on hot summer days. Available in black and silver.
While the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan boasts a 120° range that can cool entire rooms, it’s best for adding a swift and chill breeze for personal areas. Its petite size means it can easily sit on your desk to offer immediate cooling while in the office or working from home, and it can also sit on your bedside table for a comfortable breeze throughout the night
Alongside its three built-in speeds, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan is powered by Dreo’s WingBoost system which combines its deep-pitched blades and aerodynamic design to propel cold air as far as 70 feet. Its head can be manually adjusted and titled to cover more areas of the room, and is easily adjusted via the control knob situated at the base of the design.
As the name suggests, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan is almost noiseless. Using NACA technology within its design, the Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan reduces nose down to 28dB while still moving air efficiently around the room. This means it creates hardly any noise while in action, making it ideal to sleep with.
The Dreo 28dB Silent Desk Fan is now the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon and will leave you feel cool and refreshed during the current heatwave.
