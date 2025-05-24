This brilliant Xbox controller upgrade deal is a must-have

Every year the bank holiday at the end of May brings with it a swathe of deals – driven largely by the US sales event of Memorial Day. Increasingly this bank holiday is a standalone deal in the UK, too, and Argos is making the most of it with a pretty excellent sale – browse the whole thing here if you like.

One of the best savings you can grab right now is perfect for anyone weighing up a nice controller upgrade on PC or Xbox – from one of T3's favourite accessory-makers. The PowerA Fusion Pro Xbox & PC Wireless Controller can be grabbed for a welcome 30% off if you use the timed code RED30 at checkout right now.

The version of the controller that Argos is offering has a lot up its sleeve, including four extra mappable buttons on the rear of the gamepad. If you've never used extra buttons, they can unlock a huge amount of new options in competitive games.

On top of that, you get twistable thumbsticks that to change between three different height settings. That's a great solution for having different setups in different games, and more flexible than some more expensive controllers I've used.

It also boast some really flashy and interesting RGB lighting – sometimes this can be a bit much, but I think the design in this instance is really quite impressive, and I'd happily use it. With easily repaired hall effect joysticks, it should stand the test of time without stick drift, and you also get a handy charging stand for when it's not in use.

That's a great raft of features, so if you've been complaining about your default controller for a while, this is your opportunity to upgrade without looking back.