These Loop earplugs saved my sleep from a crying baby

Prime Day deals don’t have to save you the big bucks to be worthwhile. You can currently get £4 (20%) off a set of Loop Quiet 2 earplugs, and they are ideal for side sleepers.

They have saved me many a night’s sleep from a baby’s crying. And this isn’t a tale of poor parenting. My bedroom wall is shared with the room in which my neighbour’s newborn baby sleeps. And when 4am screaming becomes a regular thing, you have to take action, right?

Loop Quiet 2: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon Not much to pay for better sleep, the Loop Quiet 2 may be simple but there's more to creating a great sleep ear plug that you may guess.

Loop makes lots of different kinds of earplugs, with several designed for concerts and gigs, to help avoid you losing your hearing. The Loop Quiet 2 are not for that job.

They completely block your ear canal, and are made for wear during sleep. Or for when you just want to block out extraneous noise, perhaps while working.

It’s a simple concept, then, but one that comes with its own set of issues. While other Loop earplugs are renowned for their comfort, I find them completely not-comfortable for wear overnight.

Hard plastic on cartilage is a short road to earache, especially if — like me — you’re a side sleeper. It’s why the Loop Quiet 2 ear plugs are made of a super-soft silicone that nestles in your concha. And the bit that digs into your actual ear canal is much like the tip of a pair of IEM earphones.

They’re comfortable, and thanks to the signature “loop” design, they are easier to remove from your ears than a simple pair of foam earplugs.

Six colours of the Loop Quiet 2 are on sale, and they include four pairs of tips, of varying sizes, to cater for just about every pair of ears. Loop says they reduce the noise level by up to 24dB, and I can confirm they pass the screaming baby test.