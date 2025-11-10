The most interesting new headphones in years get a huge early Black Friday deal

It's been a busy year, but the Nothing Headphone (1) stands out in my memory as one of the most interesting devices I've tested in 2025, and I'll happily admit I didn't expect them to get anything like as steep a discount as Nothing just put live ahead of Black Friday this year.

These headphones only came out a few months ago, but they're now a chunky £100 off for Black Friday, in a deal that doesn't have a clear expiry date but which you'd assume might last all the way through to the end of the month.

I found these headphones hugely fun to use and listen to, with a design that makes them unlike anything else on the market. I'm not going to say they're the best-sounding options anywhere on the planet, but for £299 I felt they represented solid value if you wanted headphones with a style of their own.

For £199, though, they're a genuinely great deal, giving you very solid noise-cancelling capabilities and the sort of sound that you might expect from a more expensive set of headphones. That's thanks to a team-up with KEF that bore immediate fruit, to my ears, and it means you get really fun, zesty sound.

Plus, of course, you'll get a pair of headphones with a totally unique design that includes some of the best on-earcup controls you can find anywhere. There are no finicky touch controls of any description, with just buttons, switches and rollers to help you easily do what you want.

Nothing's sale isn't limited to the Headphone (1), though, so you should also be sure to check out its store for the full range of options. You can get meaningful discounts on its phones as well, along with its earbuds, making this month clearly the best possible time to pick up any of its devices.