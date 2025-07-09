The gaming headset I use every day just hit its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The easiest type of Prime Day deal to recommend to people is on a product that you use every single day – and that's exactly how I know that you should grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless while you can right now. It's as cheap as it's ever been on Amazon, but the price won't last long.

It's the best gaming headset on the market, in my opinion, marrying incredible sound quality with some features that make it unbelievably convenient to actually use. It's permanently plugged into my PS5 Pro for that very reason, and I've loved it since I first tested it years ago when it launched.

I actually first reviewed the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless back while I was working at another site, but thankfully T3 had the same opinion as me even then. It lavished the headset with a five-star review in 2022, rightly calling attention to how well-made and well-designed the device really is.

The key thing it offers is effectively unlimited battery life. When the headset's battery is running low, you can simply open up the earcup and swap it out for another one, which rests in the base station, charging up. With no downtime between the two, this means I haven't had to plug my headset in to charge ever, even in the years I've been using it.

When you add active noise-cancelling and comfort that's absolutely second to none, you get a seriously compelling package. That's why the steep price, even after this deal, feels worth it to me – this is the best of the best.