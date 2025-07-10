This all-time classic of a Logitech mouse just hit a new low price for Prime Day

Logitech’s MX Master 2S is a slightly (well, fairly) older version of one of the most popular enthusiast wireless mice, available at a bargain price thanks to Prime Day.

According to our cost tracking research, at £35.99, this is the cheapest it has been on Amazon, if only by a few pence. It usually vacillates between £42 and around £62.

You could pay a whole stack more for the MX Master 3S if you like, but this one is really just about as comfy. It simply uses a dated microUSB charging connector instead of a USB-C one.

Not put off? We’re not surprised when a Logitech MX Master 2S lasts up to 70 days on a charge anyway.

This is a highly ergonomic mouse with a thumb wheel as well as a classic scroll wheel and additional programmable buttons.

It has a party trick too, thanks to Logitech Flow. The idea is that you can copy-paste files between computers using a simple MX Master 2S gesture. It does, of course, use a piece of software to make this happen. It’s not magic, but it is a neat concept.

The Logitech MX Master 2S has a 4000pi laser sensor designed to work on glass as well as more friendly surfaces. And despite the low price, it’s the Bluetooth edition.

This means you can use classic Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz USB receiver. As you might guess, this being an older version, it terminates in a USB-A connector rather than the newer USB-C style. Still, this is a sensible productivity bargain.

If you’re a serial device juggler, you can also use a switch on the bottom of the Logitech MX Master 2S to switch between three connected devices.