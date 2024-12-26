Boxing Day is renowned for offering some of the best deals in the core areas that T3 covers – tech, home and active – and our expert team has been rounding up the best sales from the key retailers, such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and many more.

Here, I've curated the best-of-best deals from those considered round-ups – which I've linked below – to highlight the absolute best deals available this Boxing Day. The team will be scouring the web for other bargains throughout the festive period, so keep your eyes here for the top bargains.

Best Boxing Day Deal – Editor's Pick

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon's tablets are well known for the super value they offer compared to the likes of a costly iPad. This Boxing Day deal makes the Fire HD 8 an absolute bargain – £50 is nothing at all to pay for a tablet that's ideal for watching shows when on the go.

Best Boxing Day Tech Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £169 at EE Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are award-winning and among the best you can buy. The price has tumbled to its lowest ever this Boxing Day – with EE undercutting the price from any other retailers.

LG OLED B4 48-inch TV: was £899 now £699 at Amazon The entry model in LG's 2024 range delivers anything but 'entry' picture quality. This superb traditional OLED panel deliver pictures with perfect contrast, making it ideal for movies, TV and gaming (thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports), with image quality among the best in the business.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): was £899 now £494 at Amazon If you've been looking for a 5-star Android phone, then Google's greatest from last year has a massive discount – but it's still an exceptional handset with stellar cameras. There are also offers on other colours if the black version isn't to your liking and you want a punchier palette.

Best Boxing Day Home Deals

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £189.99 at Currys Currys undercuts the price of other retailers on this particularly popular air fryer, with a tasty discount as part of the Boxing Day promotions. If you couldn't get everything in the oven this Christmas gone, then here's the solution for next time!

Shark Stratos: was £250 now £149 at Argos Getting ready for a thorough clean after Christmas? Argos has the very best deal on Shark's Stratos vacuum, including the anti-hair wrap and pet tool. It's a massive discount on a great vac – and Argos betters any other retailer selling it!

Best Boxing Day Fitness Deals

Oura Horizon Smart Ring (Gen 3): was £299 now £199 at Amazon The third gen Oura Ring is back down to its best price of the year – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around. Ideal to start that January fitness kick!