Retro gamers rejoice, this Atari 2600+ Boxing Day deal is the best I've seen

Get the reissued Atari 2600 / VCS for under £60

Atari 2600+ deal
(Image credit: Atari)
There's no doubt about it, the Atari 2600 / VCS is a pivotal device in the history of gaming. As one of the first machines capable of playing different games through cartridges, it is the godfather of the modern console, and this reissued / reimagined version is a must have for any collection.

The Atari 2600+ was released at the tail end of 2023 and became an instant success. It is compatible with all of the old cartridges released in the 70s and 80s, plus new ones made available today. It also works with the original game controllers and accessories, yet has upscaling technology on board, as well as a HDMI output for connection to a flatscreen TV.

Everything else is authentic, including the physical switches on the top and bar the size (it's 20% smaller) everything else is exactly how I remember from my childhood.

Now you can find out just how adorable it is too, as Amazon has it listed in the UK for just £59.99 in a limited time deal. That's a 40% reduction on its usual £99.99 price point.

Atari 2600+
Atari 2600+: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The Atari 2600+ is a faithful recreation of the original games console that ruled in the 70s and 80s. It plays the classic cartridges and modern day reissues, while also connecting natively to a 4K TV.

View Deal

Do you get any games with the Atari 2600+?

The Atari 2600+ comes with a 10-game cartridge in the box (which uses dipswitches on the rear to choose between them, just like the originals).

It includes some real Atari classics, including Yar's Revenge, Adventure, Haunted House and Missile Command.

You can buy other, original games from the likes of eBay, while Amazon also stocks some of the modern-day, homegrown releases, such as Mr. Run and Jump, and Caverns of Mars.

News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

