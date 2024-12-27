Retro gamers rejoice, this Atari 2600+ Boxing Day deal is the best I've seen

There's no doubt about it, the Atari 2600 / VCS is a pivotal device in the history of gaming. As one of the first machines capable of playing different games through cartridges, it is the godfather of the modern console, and this reissued / reimagined version is a must have for any collection.

The Atari 2600+ was released at the tail end of 2023 and became an instant success. It is compatible with all of the old cartridges released in the 70s and 80s, plus new ones made available today. It also works with the original game controllers and accessories, yet has upscaling technology on board, as well as a HDMI output for connection to a flatscreen TV.

Everything else is authentic, including the physical switches on the top and bar the size (it's 20% smaller) everything else is exactly how I remember from my childhood.

Now you can find out just how adorable it is too, as Amazon has it listed in the UK for just £59.99 in a limited time deal. That's a 40% reduction on its usual £99.99 price point.

Do you get any games with the Atari 2600+?

The Atari 2600+ comes with a 10-game cartridge in the box (which uses dipswitches on the rear to choose between them, just like the originals).

It includes some real Atari classics, including Yar's Revenge, Adventure, Haunted House and Missile Command.

You can buy other, original games from the likes of eBay, while Amazon also stocks some of the modern-day, homegrown releases, such as Mr. Run and Jump, and Caverns of Mars.