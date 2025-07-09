LG's huge 77-inch OLED TVs just dropped to the lowest price ever – but these deals might not last

We're right in the thick of the Amazon Prime Day sales, and the expert deal hunters at T3 have come across some notable discounts on two fantastic, giant TVs: the LG OLED C4 and the LG OLED C5 are now both at their cheapest ever prices at Amazon.

It's the C4 model from 2024 that gets the biggest discount, and that's down to the lowest price. You can get the 77-inch LG OLED C4 for a knock-down price of £1,599.99 right now, which is a drop of almost £1,000 or 38% from the original price.

LG OLED C4 (77-inch): was £2,599 now £1,599.99 at Amazon LG is known for the quality of its OLED televisions, and the C4 is a great example of a top-quality set: you get a gorgeous picture from any kind of content source, with top-notch colour, contrast, and brightness on offer.

We love this TV so much that in our LG OLED C4 review, we gave it the full 5 stars out of 5, describing it as "a peerless 4K OLED at this level" with "popcorn-tastic" cinematic presentation. At this kind of discounted price, it's a difficult deal to resist.

Unless, of course, you prefer the newer, 2025 LG OLED C5. The 77-inch version of this television is down to £3,490, which is a reduction of 8% or nearly £310 on the original price, and again it's never been cheaper on the Amazon UK site.

In our LG OLED C5 review, we gave this TV a 5/5 rating as well, praising the upgraded AI processor (for adjusting the picture on the fly) and a sharper and brighter picture. It's a solid upgrade over the LG OLED C4 but, of course, it's also more expensive.

LG OLED C5 (77-inch): was £3,799.99 now £3,490 at Amazon Fresh for 2025, the LG OLED C5 leads the way for mid-range OLED TVs at the moment, and this 77-inch version will supply a brilliant picture in any room you care to put it in – just make sure you've got enough space for it.

It's not an easy choice, and we'd recommend reading both our reviews and checking your bank balance to see which one is best for you. The LG OLED C5 is obviously the better TV, but the pictures produced by the LG OLED C4 are almost as good.

You can't go wrong really – whichever set you decide to go for, you'll have a TV that won't disappoint and that will last you many years.