Here it is: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, likely the best Android phone you'll be able to get your hands on in 2024 and, well, I've already laid my hands on it for a good explore ahead of the handset's reveal at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. Here I'll run you through the pros, cons and my first impressions in this early verdict review.

While last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra was also fantastic, it was a fairly marginal upgrade over its predecessor. No such story with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though, as the latest handset refines the proven formula to the maximum, bringing with it design changes and hardware developments that, for me, just make a whole heap more sense.

From its now flat-panel display, to further camera hardware developments, a new Titanium build, and Google Pixel 8 Pro-rivalling artificial intelligence features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is clearly aiming its sights on being one of the best phones in 2024. I have no doubt it'll give Google, Apple, et al, serious competition based on my initial use, too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price & Availability

Impressively, despite economic conditions, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost the same as its equivalent S23 Ultra did at launch. That's a £1,249 / $/1,199 / AU$1,949 asking price for the 256GB storage model.

Get your pre-orders in up to and including the 30 January, however, and direct from Samsung you'll net double the storage for free. That means 512GB at no extra cost, or spend the step-up amount and get the 1TB model for a cut of the price before the 31 January release date.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: What's New?

Titanium build

Samsung Galaxy AI features

Flat panel display with brighter output

50-megapixel 5x zoom lens (replaces 10x)

While not cheap, that price represents good value considering the upgrades that the 2024 model brings to the table. The first and most obvious of those to me is the presence of a flat display – curved is falling out of favour, it would seem – which makes very logical sense for using the S24 Ultra's integrated S Pen stylus (which is also slightly redesigned and a little thinner as a result).

Others may actually see the whole Titanium build aspect as more eye-catching in the first instance, however, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra certainly looks very different in terms of finish compared to its predecessor. That finish, selected instead of aluminium for additional strength and resistance to bumps and scrapes, looks a little more colour-muted than I'd perhaps like – and it doesn't make the handset any lighter either.

The feature change that I think will be most useful of all is the S24 Ultra's abandoning of its predecessor's 10x optical zoom lens, replacing it with a 5x zoom instead – but one that, at 50-megapixels, is far more resolute and far better quality than the outgoing optic. I've explored its digital zoom capabilities, and even if you do want 10x digital I already believe the results will be better from what I've seen.

Also on the photography front is the addition of Galaxy AI features. These artificial intelligence additions allow for Google Pixel 8 Pro-like 'Magic Eraser' features, so you can use Samsung's 'Generative Edit' to resize, remove or move people/objects in a shot. This requires cloud-based connectivity as it's so heavyweight that it can't be performed on-device. Galaxy AI goes deeper than this too, with a variety of on-device live translations, transcriptions, and quick-circle for search features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design & Display

Titanium finish: Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, Titanium Grey

Flat 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, 2600 nits peak brightness

1440 x 3088 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate

IP68 water/dust resistance

I thought the Galaxy S24 Ultra looked superb at first sight, although that Titanium finish does lead to the colours being more subdued compared to its Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus siblings. Available in Violet (as pictured, a purple in my book), Yellow (as it states yellow), Black (somewhere between deep grey and black), Grey (more white-silver I'd say), it's a whole new palette for the range.

The Ultra model in Samsung's range has become a bit of an icon for the figure it cuts, and while the S24 Ultra is a whisker wider (but also thinner) than before, I couldn't notice this by eye. It does feel bigger in hand, though, on account of that now flat-panel display – there's no edge 'softening' from a curve, but I don't mind this as the panel's edges don't suffer contrast fall off and the whole included S Pen will be even better to use.

The display, at 6.8-inches across the diagonal, isn't fundamentally different in terms of size or resolution. It is, however, a new display – because it's even brighter than its predecessor with a maximum peak output of 2600 nits (although that'll be from an isolated section to record a peak). Still, that's a massive figure that's approaching high-end OLED TV levels. Refresh rate maxes out at 120Hz but is also variable down to 1Hz in order to save battery as needed (a feature also now in the rest of the S24 range).

Adding to the Titanium finish's toughness, the S24 Ultra is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Armor, which is said to be stronger than the brand's Victus 2 finish, but also reduces reflections by up to 75%. In the controlled environment in which I saw the handset, and without being able to see the S24 Ultra side-by-side against an S23 Ultra, I'm unsure how much difference this will make at this stage. But I certainly appreciate the idea, especially for use outdoors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Performance & Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM

5,000mAh battery, 45W charging (15W wireless)

There were rumours aplenty about whether Samsung would opt for its in-house Exynos silicon to run the Galaxy S24 Ultra's core operations, or opt for the well-established partnership the company has with Qualcomm.

Well, I'm pleased to say it's the latter: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for Galaxy (meaning it's tuned/overclocked) is on board here for optimum power. That's not to say Exynos isn't used, however, just elsewhere: the base S24 and size-up S24 Plus will use Exynos 2400, which I'm glad is avoided in the Ultra as I've not found previous-gen to provide very good battery life.

Speaking of which, the S24 Ultra's battery remains the same 5,000mAh capacity cell, so no change compared to its predecessor, with the same USB-C charging at 45W. It's just about quick enough, but I do wish Samsung would reinvest in pursuing yet faster-charging options – especially when its competition is just so much further ahead in this regard.

Regarding just how well the S24 Ultra operates in the real world? Well, I'm going to have to obtain and move into a device as if it were my own to get a realistic understanding of that. An explore of the handset over a couple of hours is a good indication that apps and its AI feature set works nicely, though, but there's more day-to-day and gaming features I look forward to getting my teeth into.

However, those Galaxy AI features are pretty great. I've long loved using my Google Pixel for real-time transcription. Well, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can do that too, converting spoken word to written in an instant. It can even translate from 13 other languages which is pretty amazing – whether written or spoken. I used it in a mock-up scenario over a phone call, speaking English to a Korean, and while there's a natural pause while the device reads back in your local language, it's mighty impressive.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Cameras

Main (24mm): 200-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture, 1/1.3in sensor size, optical stabilisation (OIS)

200-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture, 1/1.3in sensor size, optical stabilisation (OIS) Zoom (5x, 120mm): 50MP, f/3.4, 1/1.56in, OIS

50MP, f/3.4, 1/1.56in, OIS Zoom (3x, 70mm): 10MP, f/2.4, 1/3.52in, OIS

10MP, f/2.4, 1/3.52in, OIS Wide (13mm): 12MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55in

While the S24 Ultra's rear may look identical to its predecessor's (because it is, ultimately), it's what's within that assortment of lenses that has impressed me all the more. Because Samsung has, finally, dropped the 10x optical zoom lens from the equation, presumably because data revealed that people just don't really use such significant optical zooms that often.

In its place, however, is a new 5x optical zoom lens with a 50-megapixel sensor at its core, representing a much more rounded proposition for most people. The quality is streets ahead of the 10MP sensor of old, too, which was an ongoing bugbear in the previous handset release. Yes, the S24 Ultra still suffers the other optical zoom lens, the 3x, from being a 10MP – but, step by step, Samsung is moving this camera system in the right direction.

A big part of that progression comes from those Galaxy AI features, too, which I've experimented with on some pre-loaded images on the device (not my own images, I hasten to add, so at this stage how well editing will occur on not-Samsung-provided ones is yet to be seen).

Nonetheless, in selecting a jumping skater in a photo I was able to move him higher in the frame with Photoshop-like levels of auto-fill making the shot look seamless. Removing an offending lamppost was similarly effective to the point I even made an out-loud impressed kind of sound when first seeing this happen (largely out of character for myself).

When I obtain an S24 Ultra for full review I'll be using it as my own, so taking all manner of photographs day and night to see if it stands up as among the best Android phones for photography. The Korean brand has often stood high up the ranks and from what I've seen the new model only looks to step things up a notch in this department. It's a varied and versatile camera setup that's for sure.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Early Verdict

Having handled the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra I'm already largely convinced it's the ultimate refinement for the series – and a big step change towards an altogether more considered flagship Android phone that's going to be hard to beat this year.

Sure its high asking price (thankfully there's been no year-on-year increase, though), the S Pen stylus' use not being what every prospective user will be looking for (although you can leave it harmlessly docked), the physical wide-body nature of the device not being ideal for one-handed use, and the generally dull colour options are minor weak spots – but the positives so heavily outweigh these foibles.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's finish is more durable thanks to Titanium, its cameras more capable thanks to the new 5x optical zoom, its flat-panel display means the integrated S Pen stylus is just much more practical, and those Galaxy AI features seem to be genuinely useful. All of which adds up to a handset that's supremely capable – and one that could get me to forego my Google Pixel Pro already...

