Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review: premium-level gaming audio

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed headset is, as its name suggests, the wireless version of the existing Pro X – so check that out if you prefer a cable. It's one of the best headsets from one of the best brands in the business, and it's also pretty pricey too.

Logitech is marketing this as an elite headset for serious gamers, but it'll work for anything you need to use a wireless headset for of course. It's worth pointing out that this is a Windows-only setup, and you're not going to be able to use this on a Mac or a console.

Logitech has chosen to leave Bluetooth out of the mix for this particular headset, going instead for a custom 2.4GHz wireless solution that cuts down latency and (in our experience at least) provides a rock-solid connection to a Windows device of your choice.

You've certainly got no shortage of gaming headsets of all kinds and prices to pick from on the market at the moment, but our detailed Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review should help you determine whether or not these are the right headphones for you to get.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review: design and setup

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed doesn't try to do too much in terms of design and style, and in our view that's a bonus – the headphones are subtle and simple in terms of appearance, and yet they still look like the premium cans they are. The on-board controls are big and easy to find, while we like the etched plates at the side of each ear, and the aluminium-and-steel fork that connects the earphones to the headband. Overall, it's a very classy look.

Setup couldn't be much easier: you plug in the microphone, connect the supplied USB-A transmitter to your Windows computer, wait for the connection to be made, and away you go. Also in the box is a charging cable (USB-C for the headphones, USB-A for the computer connection), a carrying pouch, and another set of earcups that use a fabric finish rather than the faux leather that are already in place.

The headset is really comfortable when you put it on too, with memory foam padding at the top and more faux leather to wrap everything in. We were able to happily sit through several hours of gaming and movie watching without feeling the need to tear the headset off and let our ears breathe (and at times we forgot we were wearing it). We were able to get a reassuringly tight fit over our ears, though of course your head shape may vary.

There are plenty of gaming headsets available for less money than the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, but you can at least see where the money has been spent here. Not only does it look like a premium bit of kit, it also has several clever design touches that show a lot of thought and attention has been put into the look of the device. If you want flashing lights though, you'll need to buy something else.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review: features and audio

There's no doubt about it: audio coming through the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed headset sounds great. Whether you're gaming or watching a movie, the headphones put you right in the middle of the action, with sounds at both ends of the volume spectrum well preserved and well calibrated. It's actually something of a disappointment to have to go back to the computer speakers (depending on your speakers of course).

A special hat tip to the 7.1 surround sound audio here, which really comes through well, providing you're playing or watching something that supports the format (simulated effects are available if not). Logitech has also added in support for the DTS Headphone:X 2.0 standard here too, and that means you've got the latest in virtual 3D surround sound emulation on board. Bass, treble and mid sounds all come through with crystal clear clarity and are well balanced, and this is definitely at the upper end of the league table in terms of audio quality.

We had no problems either with the wireless connection, which wasn't troubled by any kind of latency or problems with drop-outs during our time with the headset. What you don't get with the device is any sort of active noise cancelling, but it's not a huge issue, and the headphones are actually pretty good at blocking out outside sounds when you've got them fixed on your ears anyway. As usual for Logitech gear, the G Hub software download is available if you want to play around with equaliser presets and so on (and install new firmware versions of course).

The removable microphone attachment makes use of Blue Vo!ce technology (yes that is an exclamation mark) to give you a wealth of different filtering options, which are managed through the G Hub software on the desktop. While microphone audio quality is perhaps not quite up there with the high bar set everywhere else by the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, it's certainly not going to let you down, and we were able to make ourselves very well understood over games and group video calls alike. Logitech is claiming a rather impressive battery life of 20 hours and a wireless range of 15 metres (49 feet), which seems about right to us.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review: price and verdict

Logitech has been in the gaming accessory business for a long, long time now, and you can rely on it for quality products, there's no doubt about that – and the G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed is another top-tier gaming headset from the company, one that definitely won't disappoint if you decide to invest. Admittedly the price is on the high side, but on the whole, the headphones just about justify the asking price.

There's certainly no arguing with the quality of the audio you get piped into your ears when you've got this connected to a Windows computer: across all kinds of audio at all kinds of volume levels, the 50 mm drivers produce sound that doesn't disappoint (and surround sound at that, in most situations). Logitech is marketing this as a premium-level option for those who want something above standard audio performance, and it hits the target in that regard.

The lack of a wired connection option or support for any devices except Windows computers is one of the few drawbacks of the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed headset, but you know the deal when you go into it. It's not as if you're suddenly going to be ambushed by a lack of macOS support, though we do like to see a wired option included if only as a fallback to use where needed.

All in all it's a fantastic package for gamers that will also serve you well for video chats, movie watching and music listening. The price and the fact that this is a Windows-only headset keep it from getting an absolutely perfect score, but of course that's not going to be an issue if you're buying this for a Windows computer and you've got the budget to be able to afford it. One of the best gaming headsets on the market right now.