Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY waterproof jacket review

The Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. It's designed to be an entry-level waterproof for general use, as well as hiking and walking where required. You can pick it up in any of five colourways (Blue, Black, Olive, Lime and Grey) at a UK RRP of £100.

Adidas' Terrex range appears high up in our best waterproof jacket ranking, with the Adidas Terrex MYSHELTER Gore-Tex active jacket scoring a full five stars in our review. But that jacket is a considerably pricier option than the one I'm reviewing here. So how does this budget-friendly jacket compare? Here's my Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket review.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket Review: design and build

The first and most obvious thing that strikes you on picking up the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket is the soft-feel fabric, a key clue that comfort and breathability rather than outright technical performance is the order of business here. The shell is a waterproof 100% recycled polyester plain weave, while the lining is a mix of similar 100% recycled polyester plain weave and mesh across the back and hood areas. Obviously the use of recycled materials is a big tick here, and there’s no indication that quality has been compromised – indeed, if Adidas hadn’t made a point of telling you about it, you really wouldn’t know any different. As it should be.

The hood is an interesting design, with no drawcords or any kind, but an elastic ring inside to clamp it in place. There's light stiffening in the peak, and the whole thing rolls away for storage in the high collar, with two poppers to secure it. Two zipper-closure hand pockets offer somewhere to put hands or snacks, but not much else, as they’re relatively snug. The lower hem is adjustable, thanks to some standard shock cord and some niftier-than-standard ‘squeeze to unlock’ adjusters.

Elsewhere, velcro closures on wrists are present and correct, and the main zip has a good storm flap and soft beard guard at the top. Overall the build quality is good, with lots of details like bar tacks across the corners of pockets, and good, big fabric loops on the YKK zips for easy operation.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket Review: comfort and performance

The big thing you get with a non-orthodox shell like this is added comfort, the material being soft to the touch and, well, like polyester really. The mesh back and lining on the front combine to increase that comfort feel, making this feel like a street jacket rather than a technical shell. The hem adjusters and cuff adjusters both work as billed, and the hand pockets are well-placed and provide natural homes for your mitts.

The hood is a bit of a weak point. While it's roomy enough to (just) take a helmet, the lack of adjustment means the extra space is unwieldy and baggy. Although the elastic does help a little, it’s not enough to keep things in place, and certainly not enough to cope with crosswinds or anything remotely exposed.

The polyester weave is slightly breathable, albeit only slightly, so comfort when moving around is good, and there’s plenty of windproofing ability too. Although our sample performed well in the wind and rain, that breathability indicates that once the DWR has worn off the jacket might wet out more easily, but that’s pure speculation. One odd thing that stood out was the fabric’s surprisingly energetic stain absorption. Even treated relatively carefully the test jacket picked up numerous small black stains very quickly indeed, although that could well be tester incompetence.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket Review: verdict

Overall the performance is entirely reasonable for an entry-level jacket, and the improved comfort from the softer fabric makes the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket much more of a jacket than a technical shell. It’s also quiet in use, which is nice. The packaway hood is a weak point from a rigorous outdoor perspective, but a plus if you plan to mainly stick to fine weather and short footpath walks as it can be stowed out of the way when not in use.

It’s pretty essential to bear the price point in mind here too, as jackets with a much lower RRP than this will be fairly poor, and comparing it to technical shells at double or triple the price isn’t a fair fight. As it is, the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY Jacket offers a solid entrypoint to outdoor jackets that need an all-round street/off-road flavour.