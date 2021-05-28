iPad Pro gets extra Zoom features to make calls look even better

Zoom established itself as the video conferencing tool of choice as the pandemic took hold and everyone moved to home working. But the competition wasn’t about to take that lying down and both Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have continued to provide useful new features.

With this latest update though, Zoom has taken another step forward, making use of some of the latest Apple iPad Pro’s new functionality. iPad Pro users can make use of the Center Stage technology in its camera and an expanded Gallery View to see more people on the call.

Center Stage is a new feature on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It allows the camera to track your movements and keep you centered in the frame. It does this using a wide-angle lens and then cropping in based on face detection, rather than any camera movement. However, the result looks like the camera is following you as you move around the room. When using the latest Zoom app on these new iPads, the Center Stage functionality will work as it does in Apple apps.

Center Stage feature in Zoom on iPad Pro (Image credit: Zoom)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch users also get an increase in the number of people you can see in the Zoom Gallery View. The standard Gallery View for the iPad is limited to 25 tiles but thanks to the large liquid retina XDR display, the limit has been increased to 48 tiles. This is handy for larger meetings to avoid having to scroll through pages of tiles. Other iPad models are due to get an increase too, though not up to the full 48.

The updates are available now on version 5.6.6 (or later) of the Zoom app, available from the Apple App Store.