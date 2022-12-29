Zinc GZ1 is the first Formula E electric scooter

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Formula E electric race series has teamed up with Zinc to launch an e-scooter.

Priced at £400, the Zinc Formula E GZ1 folding scooter is powered by a 250w motor and has a top speed limited to 15.5 mph. It has a range of up to 12.4 miles and the manufacturer says it can be recharged in between four and six hours from a regular domestic socket.

Special features include a headlight and tail light that come on automatically and adjust to compensate for ambient lighting conditions, and indicators that automatically light up when the scooter is turned by more than 15 degrees.

Zinc claims an integrated gyroscope, unique to this scooter, provides a smoother and more stable ride. The scooter uses a thumb-controlled accelerator and there are three power modes with speed limits of 3.7 mph, 11.2 mph and 15.5 mph to help make the scooter accessible for riders of all experience and abilities. There’s also a cruise control function that keeps the scooter at a set speed.

The GZ1 rides on 9-inch pneumatic, tubeless tyres and there is a rear drum brake with regenerative braking for slowing down with a bicycle-style lever. Like other e-scooters at this price point, an LED display on the handlebar shows speed, riding mode and battery level.

Weighing 14.7kg and suitable for riders of up to 100kg, the scooter has a one-click folding mechanism that lowers the handlebar to rest on top of the rear wheel.

Just like Formula E race cars (and all other privately-owned e-scooters) the Zinc GZ1 cannot currently be used on public roads or pavements in the UK. It can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Formula E says this scooter is to be followed by six more products carrying its branding. To be released over the next 12 months, these include two more e-scooters, three e-bikes and a kick scooter.

Priced at £400, the scooter is available from Zinc, where it is currently sold out (as of 23 December) and Argos.