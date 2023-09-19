You should be starting your morning with this smoothie every day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's a well-known fact that not everyone is a breakfast person. Some people are dedicated to starting their day with bacon and eggs every morning, whilst others are happy with a coffee and perhaps a cereal bar. I'm afraid to say that I fall under the latter, despite knowing how important breakfast actually is. We shouldn't even be drinking coffee in the mornings if you didn't know! Read our piece on why it's bad to caffeinate first thing if you want to find out more.

Due to so many of us reaching for a cup of coffee instead of an actual meal, there have been lots of recent trends surrounding easy go-to alternatives to have in the mornings. Whilst things like ginger shots and protein bars are healthy and ultimately better than nothing, they aren't sustainable enough to keep us going until lunchtime. That is why we should be consuming something that contains a mix of fresh foods, fibre and protein - and what better way to do it than with a smoothie. I've managed to find the best smoothie recipe that keeps me going all morning and it tastes great, so I knew I had to share it with you.

Why should you have a smoothie in the mornings?

There are many benefits to starting your day off with a smoothie. Not only are they easy to make, especially if prepared the night before, but they are a great way to fill our bodies full of nutrients. Keep reading to find out what other benefits they bring...

1. They increase our fibre intake

Fibre helps your digestive system run smoothly as well as reduce the risk of you developing conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and colon cancer. Some great high fibre foods that can be added to add to smoothies include raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, bananas, leafy green vegetables, chia seeds and almond butter.

2. They're a great way to eat more fruit and vegetables

Eating enough fruits and vegetables is crucial to good health, and it's recommended we eat at least 5 portions of them every single day. Doing so can lower blood pressure, lower the risk of developing diabetes and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases or a stroke. Smoothies are a great way to pack in the fruit and veg, and it'll leave you feeling great too!

3. They helps manage food cravings throughout the day

Smoothies provide a strong source of energy and protein. Protein is also known for making people feel fuller, therefore reducing food cravings later in the day. Protein takes longer to break down than carbohydrates, so they provide longer-lasting energy.

What do you need to make the breakfast smoothie?

In order to make this smoothie, here’s what you need:

Frozen banana

Frozen strawberries

Rolled oats

Protein powder

Peanut butter

Almond milk

The measurements depend on how much you want to make, but I do it just by filling up my protein shake blender until it's full and then whizzing it all up together. This will then give me a couple of portions, one of which I have for breakfast and one that I can either save for later or take to work with me. Frozen fruit is also so much easier to use than fresh fruit as it lasts for longer and gives the smoothie an iced feel, which I absolutely love.

Rolled oats also give it a really nice texture, as well as providing a strong source of fibre! The same goes for the peanut butter and almond milk, giving it a nice nutty flavour that I'm completely obsessed with.

