You can play Fortnite on an iPhone again, very soon

Yes, Fortnite fans, you'll soon be able to dive back into the world of Fortnite on your Apple devices. It all looked hopeless back in September 2021 but in the coming weeks all will change, but not how you might think.

Fortnite won't be available through the Apple App Store. Instead, users will be able to log in to Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud platform through their Safari browser. Nvidia announced the cloud gaming platform back in November 2020, providing a library of games including Fortnite. Despite being browser-based, the platform has been optimized for mobile gaming, so should give the same level of performance as the app once did.

GeForce NOW is currently showing a waitlist for access to the limited-time closed Beta of Fortnite Chapter 3. A paid GeForce NOW membership isn't required for the beta and it's not clear if any payment will be needed once the game goes fully live.

Right now, The basic GeForce membership is free but limited to one-hour sessions. Priority membership which includes six-hour sessions and access to premium servers is $9.99 a month or $49.99 for six months. The top package goes for $99.99 for six months.

For iPhone users that have gone months without being able to play Fortnite on their devices, this could be a small price to pay. I'm sure Nvidia will be doing some serious testing during the beta to ensure its servers are up to the potential demand.