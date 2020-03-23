You can now check your Apple Watch for coronavirus symptoms

When it comes to your health and fitness most days, your Apple Watch is your best friend. It tracks your heart rate so you can monitor stress levels and optimise your workouts, monitors your sleep cycles so you know how to get enough quality shut-eye, holds your killer workout playlists and loads more.

Now, a new app update could let you know how your body’s doing fighting off symptoms of illnesses like flu, or coronavirus.

The free Cardiogram app for Apple Watch shows you a graph of your heart rate in real time on your wrist, shows the data in comprehensive packages and allows you to export the data into PDFs to show your doctor.

From Thursday, the latest update incorporates its Sleeping BPM feature, which claims to monitor your heart rate when suffering symptoms of the flu and compare the graph with your heart at a healthy rate.

"Cardiogram's new Sleeping BPM feature can help users become more aware of how their body is responding to symptoms of the flu or other illnesses including COVID-19," Cardiogram's co-founder Johnson Hsieh told Apple Insider.

(Image credit: Apple)

The app will flag up flu-like symptoms due to fluctuations in your heart rate, but the Cardiogram team are keen to stress this is not a replacement for a medically-approved coronavirus test.

"Rather, we're providing users with an additional tool to become more aware of how flu-like symptoms may be affecting their body through their heart rate patterns."

The body’s resting heart rate will look very different when you’re fighting off illnesses like COVID-19. Other heart rate monitoring apps will also do the job, but you might need to check back through your historic resting heart rate to identify any recent irregularities. Again, while this might be an indication something is wrong, it should not be treated as a substitute for a medically-approved test.

