You can now buy and trade PC gaming hardware in more UK stores

High street retailer Game has expanded the number of stores stocking gaming PCs, components and accessories by online PC gaming retailer Overclockers UK.

If you've tried to buy PC hardware or games on the high street in recent years, you'll know that it's a near-impossible task. The popularity of consoles and the rise of digital content delivery platforms such as Steam means it's often easier to find what you need online.

However, Game and Overclockers looked to redress the balance by setting up dedicated areas to show off PC gaming hardware in two of Game's stores in December. While that's not a huge deal in itself, you can also trade in your old hardware toward the cost of a new gaming PC, components or anything else Overclockers sells online.

It means that you won't lose out by trading in your old consoles and devices for far less than they're worth, or going through the hassle of selling them on eBay in order to afford afford new PC gaming kit.

Game has already introduced dedicated Overclockers services in its Stockton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Basingstoke and Manchester stores. Joining them in January are:

Wednesday 6th January:

Glasgow - Braehead, Unit 57 Braehead Shopping Centre, Kings Inch Road, Glasgow, G51 4BP

Thursday 7th January:

Chester - Grosvenor Shopping Centre, 46 Forgate Street, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 1HA

Friday 8th January:

Cardiff - St Savid's Dewi Sant, 50 Grand Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 2ER

Gloucester - Eastgate Shopping Centre, Unit 8B Market Way, Gloucester, GL1 1QH

Saturday 9th January:

Portsmouth - Gunwharf Quays, 226 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 1HG

Bournemouth - Castle Point Shopping Centre, Unit 21, Bournemouth, BH8 9UZ