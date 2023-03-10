Yellowjackets Season 2 is here and I just made an excited squeaking noise

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are two kinds of people in the world. There are people who think Yellowjackets is one of the best TV shows on any streaming service. And there are people who haven't seen Yellowjackets yet.

If you're in the latter group, it's time to get streaming before Season 2 drops later this month.

I'm not lying in the headline; I really did make an excited squeaking noise when I saw the news that Yellowjackets is back on 24 March in the US (on Showtime) and in the UK (on Paramount+, which you can access via Sky or Now TV). Here's the latest trailer so you can make a weird squeaking noise too.

What's so great about Yellowjackets?

Everything! The cast is spectacular – and this time around the terrific trio of Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey (who's also amazing in The Last of Us right now) and the actors playing their teenage selves are joined by Nicole "Supergirl" Maines, Lauren Ambrose and Elijah Wood – the writing is terrific and season one was deeply disturbing and often laugh-out-loud funny too.

If you're not familiar with the show, it takes place in two timelines: the 1990s, where a school sports team survives a plane crash and has to survive in the wilderness, and the present day. The survivors have clearly gone through and perhaps perpetrated some really horrible things that may or may not include a bit of cannibalism, and over the first season the show did a superb job of slowly revealing some, but not all, of their secrets.

In a teaser interview with Showtime, Elijah Wood was clearly delighted about being in the show. "There's some really wonderful surprises and it gets gnarly and scary and dark... and f**king twisted," he said. Meanwhile executive producer Jonathan Lisco told Empire that the theme of season two was anger. "Now we're really exploring female rage," he said.

"In the past, it's about the falling away of social constructs, even more than last season," Lisco said. "In the present, I think each of these women is being forced to reckon with who they really are, which they've been able to deny most of their adult lives."

Oh, and a third season has been confirmed. That noise you just heard? Yeah, that was me again. Sorry.