Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite takes aim at OnePlus with stellar spec drop

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite's specs are now a lot clearer thanks to a stunning new reveal from the model's FCC certification.

It’s always good to sink your teeth into more substantial information around the latest phone models, and today's news is just the ticket.

Trusted mobile tipster, the_tech_guy, tweeted the news today. Fuller details can be seen on the FCC page, where the proposed successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is allegedly tagged with model number, M2101K9AG.

The FCC certification goes some way to reveal the exciting new hardware's details: it looks to be based on Android 11; Xiaomi’s new device will run MIUI 12 out of the box, coming in two memory-storage versions of 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB; more, there'll be GPS connectivity options to boot.

It's listed to support 33W fast-charging to keep it juiced on a busy day, and is tipped to appear in March at around 7,500,000 VND or 8,000,000 VND in Vietnam. That price converts to about $340 / £250 / AU$440, and would strike a price point somewhere in the middle of our budget, but brilliant phones' list, included in our in-house experts' guide to cheaper handsets.

Bizarrely, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is rumoured to be powered by the 4G based Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite uses the Snapdragon 765G SoC that implements 5G technology. It seems a strange choice considering the push for 5G technology; there's a plethora of 5G phones on the market at the moment, and you can use our top-rated 5G phones guide to make the choice easier and to pick the right phone to suit your needs.

These cheaper lite variants tread the line between functionality and finesse; of course, if you're hunting for Xiaomi's more premium handsets, you can snag stellar build quality and a bigger battery in the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, but T3 also has it's eye on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, as it looks to eviscerate the Samsung S21 with a truly flagship device.

If you're Xiaomi'd out after all this talk of the latest mobile fare, then we'll be keeping you in the loop by posting any more updates as and when we get them throughout the week.