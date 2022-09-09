Xbox Series X|S gamers just got a cool free feature upgrade

The latest Xbox update can banish heavy breathers and help you share the fun stuff with friends

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Microsoft is currently rolling out a cool new update for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S containing several new features including a really useful way to invite friends into a game and a way to make online chat a little less disturbing. The catch is that some of the features needs you to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but you do, don't you?

The reason Game Pass Ultimate is necessary is because the new Jump In With Friends (opens in new tab) feature uses Microsoft's cloud gaming service. When you're in a game and you're doing something particularly exciting you can send a clip to your friends; if they open the clip they can start playing the same game instantly, or fairly instantly at least. They won't be taken to the exact same spot as they would if you were doing this on Google Stadia, but it's still pretty nifty.

You can breathe easier with this new Xbox feature

Another useful, and long awaited, feature that's coming to this update is for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S: noise suppression for party chats. If like me you find background sounds such as controller clicks, ambient noise and heavy breathing both distracting and irritating, your Xbox will be able to silence it. Sadly there's no such silencing for friends who are telling really boring stories, but I live in hope.

This particular feature was announced and went into testing in May, but it's now rolling out to everyone. It's only for the consoles for now, but Microsoft says it'll be rolling the noise suppression out to other devices in the near future too.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

